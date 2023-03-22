You are here: Home - News -

Fleet Mortgages adds two and five-year fixed rate deals

  • 22/03/2023
Buy-to-let specialist lender Fleet Mortgages has released a range of two-and five-year fixed rates aimed at landlord borrowers.

The two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) for standard and limited company borrowers is priced at 5.69 per cent and 5.79 per cent for houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit block (MUB) borrowers.

The product fee is two per cent, with a minimum of £750 and the revert rate standard is base rate plus three per cent.

The five-year fixed rates are available up to 70 per cent LTV, with standard and limited company deals priced at 4.79 per cent and the HMO/MUB version offered at 4.89 per cent.

The five-year fixed rate deals have a product fee of five per cent, with a minimum of £750.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “Following the turmoil inflicted on the market by last year’s mini Budget, we have been looking for a point where we’d be able to reintroduce a two-year fixed range for landlord borrowers, and I’m very pleased to say we have now been able to get there.

“Given the uncertainty around rates, we appreciate this has not been a happy hunting ground for advisers or clients in recent months, but the launch of these new 75 per cent LTV two-year fixes should hopefully provide a further boost in product options and choice for those looking for shorter-term certainty when it comes to their monthly mortgage payments.”

He added that it had been able to bring out five-year fixed rates with lower rates and a higher fee as there is “significant demand for such products against the backdrop of landlords seeking to meet affordability criteria, in order to get the level of loans they want and need”.

Cox continued: “These five-year fixes will run alongside the rest of the range which come with our standard product fees.

“We’ll continue to review the buy-to-let market in its entirety, and take heed of adviser feedback, in order to support landlord clients. This will not be the last you hear from Fleet so look out for further enhancements in the weeks to come.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.