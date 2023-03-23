Natwest alters new business rates and brings out new BTL remortgage deals

Natwest has changed its new business, including residential, first-time buyer and buy-to-let products rates and released buy-to-let remortgage deals.

The changes are effective from today.

On the buy-to-let side, decreases of up to 0.27 per cent have been applied with two and five-year fixed rates for purchase or remortgage impacted.

For instance, its five-year fixed rate purchase at 75 per cent LTV with a product fee of £995 fee has gone down from 4.89 per cent to 4.62 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate remortgage at 75 per cent LTV has fallen from 4.49 per cent to 4.44 per cent. The product fee is £1,495.

Changes have also been applied to buy-to-let green mortgages, with its five-year fixed rate purchase at 65 per cent LTV dropped by 0.23 per cent to 4.51 per cent. It is subject to a £995 fee.

The lender has brought out new buy-to-let remortgage deals between 60 and 75 per cent LTV. There are eight in total, with fee and fee-free options available.

Two and five-year fixed rates are available, and all come with £250 cashback. Two-year fixed rate begins at 5.3 per cent and five-year fixed rates start at 4.64 per cent.

Natwest has added four buy-to-let green remortgage options between 65 and 75 per cent LTV. All come with £250 cashback and a £995 fee.

Two-year fixed rates are priced from 4.91 per cent and five-year fixed rates start from 4.59 per cent.

Natwest residential range

In its residential range, its two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV has increased from 4.93 per cent to 4.99 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed rate has gone from 4.53 per cent to 4.58 per cent. Both come with a product fee of £995.

The above products are also eligible for first-time buyers.

Its two-year end date has gone from 30 June 2025 to 31 August 2025, whilst its five-year term end data has extended from 30 June 2028 to 31 August 2028.