Vida enhances resi criteria and adds Right to Buy deals

  • 23/03/2023
Specialist lender Vida has widened its residential criteria to allow purchase-only applications from local authorities for Right to Buy and for Right to Acquire.

Right to Buy allows most council tenants to buy their council home at a discount, and Right to Acquire is the equivalent for housing association homes.

Applications are available up to the lower of the 100 per cent of discounted purchase price or 75 per cent of the open market value.

Right to Buy products include a two and five-year fixed rate with no product fee. They are available at 75 per cent loan to value from 6.89 per cent for its two-year fixed rate and 6.59 per cent for its five-year fixed rate.

They are available in its Vida 48, Vida 36, Vida 24, Vida 12 and Vida six ranges, pricing dependent on the range. The ranges accept different levels of defaults, County Court Judgements, missed mortgage or secured payments and arrears.

Helen Cawthra (pictured), Vida’s head of intermediary relationships, said: “Our aim is to help more people find a place to call home, so we’re pleased to be able to announce the latest enhancements to our residential criteria, which offers additional Right to Buy options for our brokers and their clients.

“We continue to provide brokers the service they have always dreamed of through our V-Hub, this can be seen in our latest five-star reviews on Trustpilot.”

Vida launched a service pledge in March, which promises that if a broker has had anything than excellent service then the application admin fee will be refunded.

It also made a raft of criteria updated at the time, such as increasing its maximum LTV, upping its minimum loan size and adding fee-saver deals across its range to name a few.

