Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/04/2023

Moneyfacts figures revealing that residential mortgage availability has breached 5,000 and experts warning the base rate could push five per cent due to stubborn inflation also ranked among most read this week.

Product changes from Yorkshire Building Society and Nationwide also piqued readers’ interest.

 

Mortgage rate cutting trend slows as lenders await base rate decision – Rightmove

 

Experts warn stubborn inflation could push Bank of England base rate to five per cent

 

Yorkshire BS cuts high LTV rates

 

BTL issues could open door for first-time buyers ‒ analysis

 

Return of the 100 per cent LTV mortgage a blessing, not a curse, for FTBs ‒ analysis

 

Majority of brokers say mortgage affordability is more complex

 

Residential mortgage availability breaches 5,000 for first time in over a year

 

Nationwide increases new business mortgage rates

 

Lenders will compete on mortgage rates but don’t expect a price war – Hunt

The ABCs of broker/lender communication: Answer the phone, build relationships, cancel live chat ‒ analysis

 

 

