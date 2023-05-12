You are here: Home - News -

Furness BS appoints BDM for London and the South

by:
  12/05/2023
  • 0
Furness Building Society has appointed Harry Galvin (pictured) as business development manager (BDM) for London and the South.

Galvin has experience working in both sides of the mortgage sector, having initially worked at Lloyds Banking Group most recently as associate relationship manager for six years. He then worked for the bank as a mortgage adviser before moving to the role of mortgage broker at Private Finance for nearly four years. 

Alasdair McDonald, head of intermediary mortgages at Furness Building Society, said: “I am thrilled that we’re able to further strengthen our business development team with Harry’s arrival. With his background working as a broker, as well as his knowledge of the industry, he is perfectly placed to understand the challenges that brokers face in today’s market and how a solution-based lender such as Furness can be agile enough to meet their needs.  

“London and the South is a key area for us, and Harry will focus on highlighting the range of solutions that our individual approach to underwriting enables us to offer. These include self-build mortgages, short-term lending, holiday lets and mortgages for the self-employed.” 

Galvin added: “I am thrilled to be joining Furness Building Society at such an exciting time. Furness provide a fantastic service to brokers with a competitive product range and manual underwriting. I am particularly looking forward to start working with our partners throughout the south of the country and London.” 

