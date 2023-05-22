Mortgage Brain and Accord Mortgages to hold free masterclass on complex cases

The free presentation is part of Mortgage Brain’s Criteria Masterclass series.

It will take place at 11am on Wednesday 24 May and attendees will be able to ask Accord Mortgages questions to gain an insight into how to navigate cases.

The session will be chaired by Luke Jackson, national account manager at Mortgage Brain and presented by Nicola Alvarez, senior manager mortgage distribution for Accord Mortgages.

Jodie Rainbow, specialist underwriter at Accord Mortgages will also appear to present case studies which demonstrate how real-life affordability challenges are addressed through a commonsense approach to lending. Ben Harvey, fraud manager at Accord Mortgages, will also explain how affordability challenges can impact financial crime, as well as ways brokers can protect their business.

The Criteria Masterclass will take place as a free online webinar and is available to all brokers and introducers. For further details and to register for the event, introducers should visit: https://mortgagebrain.com/free-criteria-masterclass/

Alvarez said: “The current economic climate with rising living costs and interest rates, along with high property prices, means it is increasingly challenging to achieve the lending required to get onto, or move up, the housing ladder.

“Brokers are spending more and more time and resources carrying out client fact finds and lender research in order to find exactly the right solution and having to think outside the box more than ever as cases become increasingly complex.”

Pollyanna Puddephat, head of marketing for Mortgage Brain, said: “We felt that the next in our successful series of Criteria Masterclasses must tackle the challenges around affordability given that many brokers are expressing concern over mortgage applications being declined for a whole host of clients, from people needing to borrow for longer, some into retirement, through to self-employed and zero hours contractors.

“Hopefully our webinar will provide brokers with the reassurance that we are in this together and we will help support them as much as possible to ensure that they can continue to meet the needs of their clients and the lenders simultaneously, a result that sometimes seems impossible in the current environment.”