Atom appoints Rochford as chairman

  • 24/05/2023
Atom has brought on Lee Rochford as its chairman, taking over from Bridget Rosewell when she steps down in September.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Rochford was most recently group chief executive for Arrow Global, a role he held for around five years, and before that was chief financial officer at Virgin Money for around three years.

During that time Virgin Money listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2014.

Prior to his time at Virgin Money he worked at Royal Bank of Scotland for around six years as head of its financial institutions group.

Atom said that Rochford joined the firm as a “vital point in its journey” and the bank was “continuing to build operating profit and growing sustainably following several successful capital raises”.

Rosewell held the role for around five years, and during that time oversaw a “critical period” of the bank’s growth, according to Atom.

She is currently non-executive director for Northumbrian Water Group, UK Infrastructure Bank and M6toll. Rosewell is also commissioner for the National Infrastructure Commission.

Mark Mullen, CEO at Atom Bank, said: “Ahead hof us lie many challenges as we build scale, profitability and maturity on our way to listing the company.

“Lee shares our vision and brings with him the values, skills and experience to help us all achieve our goals. In common with everyone at

Atom, he fully understands the importance of customers in our culture and is as energised at the prospect of changing banking for good, as I am myself.

He added: “Bridget’s contribution to Atom over the years has been immense. She has been a wonderful leader at the bank and an enormously supportive personal mentor, for which I am hugely grateful.”

Rosewell said that it was “both sadness and pride” that she moved on from Atom after the allotted nine years she was allowed.

 

‘A fair approach to banking’

She continued: “The journey has been a rollercoaster and always exciting. Unlike a rollercoaster, we’ve travelled a distance and made significant achievements in becoming a trusted and a profitable bank.

“Now I hand over to Lee who I know shares the vision with which we have created Atom to offer a fair approach to banking. I wish him well and I am sure he will help the team on the next phase of the journey.”

Rochford continued: “I am delighted to be joining Atom at this pivotal moment in its journey. The foundations are strong with a thriving culture, strong customer focus and proven technology.

“However, much remains to be done to build consistent profitability and scale the bank if it’s to deliver on its vision. Like everyone at Atom I’m passionate about changing banking for the better, so I’m looking forward to working with the talented team there to deliver that.”

