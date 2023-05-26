L&G integrates OMS into SmartrFit

Legal and General (L&G) Mortgage Services has integrated its mortgage research and sourcing platform SmartrFit with customer relationship management provider One Mortgage System (OMS).

This will give brokers who use OMS free access to SmartrFit without any licence fees or contracts. If brokers choose SmartrFit as their sourcing providers, they will be able to access the platform’s forms which are already filled in with existing data from the OMS customer records.

The SmartrFit sourcing system allows users to search lender criteria, affordability, property check and products. The search results will also be viewable in the OMS system, creating one place where brokers can access information.

Brokers can also get regulatory support through SmartrFit, such as compliance documents, European Standardised Information Sheet (ESIS) and Evidence of Research, to ensure they are meeting industry standards.

Jodie White, head of product and transformation at Legal and General Technology, said: “We are delighted to integrate our SmartrFit platform with OMS and support its brokers with all their product sourcing and research needs.

“Ongoing cost-of-living pressures have meant that brokers are dealing with higher volumes of complex cases, and now that they are able to add expenditure for up to four applicants through SmartrFit, they will be better placed to overcome this issue and simplify processes.”

‘Doing the heavy lifting’

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of OMS, added: “Our integration with SmartrFit is another way that we’re helping advisers work effectively in our fast-paced market. We hope that the cost and time-saving benefits of SmartrFit will give brokers the tools they need to quickly make the right decisions for their clients.

“We appreciate that there can be obstacles for advisers trying to source the best mortgage for their clients, and with the next Consumer Duty deadline soon approaching, we encourage our users to lean on tools like SmartrFit, and our own customer relationship management system, to do the heavy lifting for them.”