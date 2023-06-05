You are here: Home - News -

  • 05/06/2023
Countrywide Surveying Services announces double promotion
Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS) has promoted Karen Broughton-Mee and Jayne Coppinger to bolster its senior management team.

Broughton-Mee has been promoted to director of central operations from associate director, a role she held for almost two and a half years.

Previous to that, she was head of operations at CSS. She has been with the company for three and a half years. Prior to moving to CSS, she was operations and compliance manager at FH Brundle.

Coppinger has been promoted to director of corporate business from associate director of corporate business, a position she held for a year.

Prior to that role, Coppinger spent the past eight years at Landmark Valuation Services, overseeing lender relationships and supporting the end-to-end valuation process, including incorporating environmental and property data to assist with property risk management and climate change portfolio reporting.

Matthew Cumber, managing director at Countrywide Surveying Services, said:“As a business, we are only as good as our people and that is why we invest so heavily in our training and development programmes to ensure they are armed with all the tools to excel in their roles.

“We always take great pride in seeing internal progression and Karen and Jayne are a prime example of people who have excelled in their roles and have, quite rightly, been rewarded for their outstanding performance.”

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

