News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/06/2023

by:
  • 09/06/2023
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/06/2023
Mortgage advisers calling on lenders to implement a minimum 24-hour guarantee to notify them of product changes was of most interest this week.

Mortgage rate movements also caught the eyes of readers, as news that 200 products had come off the market over the weekend made the most read, as did analyses of the impact of higher rates on borrowers.

‘Remortgaging nightmare’ down the road for over three million people

 

More than 200 mortgages pulled from the market over weekend

 

Housing has ‘truly reached point of crisis and is only going to get worse’ – Family BS

 

Support for 24-hour notice surges as HSBC and Nationwide make sudden withdrawals

 

Mortgage payments through salary sacrifice a ‘good idea’ for those with no unsecured debt – analysis

 

UK mortgage affordability plummets to ‘weakest levels’ since 2008 – Fitch

 

Mortgage rates continue to rise as ‘full impact’ of inflation numbers feed through – Rightmove

 

Swap rates and their impact on today’s mortgage market – Cheetham

 

First-time buyers face 13-year saving ‘slog’ to get on the ladder

 

Advisers urge lenders to agree minimum 24-hour withdrawal notice period

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

