You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton BS to increase 100 per cent LTV mortgage rate by 0.4 per cent

by:
  • 13/06/2023
  • 0
Skipton BS to increase 100 per cent LTV mortgage rate by 0.4 per cent
Skipton Building Society is increasing its track record mortgage, otherwise known as its 100 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage, by around 0.4 per cent on Friday 16 June to 5.89 per cent for new customers.

Charlotte Harrison (pictured), CEO of home financing at Skipton Building Society said that it would be increasing the rate from 5.49 per cent to 5.89 per cent for new customers.

She explained: “The increased rate reflects the recent changes within the mortgage market, we have repriced the product fairly to ensure it remains on the market at a competitive rate. The rate change will not impact existing customers who’ve recently taken out the fixed rate product at 5.49 per cent.”

Harrison said that as a responsible lender it needed to be “sensible with our approach to market with this product to ensure tenants don’t take on more than they can realistically afford”.

“The track record mortgage has been carefully designed to ensure anyone applying for the product will not pay any more than what they’re currently paying in rent. Therefore, the rate increase will not increase the monthly payments beyond what a person is already used to paying in rent,” she noted.

Brokers who have submitted applications prior to 16 June will secure the 5.49 per cent rate and their loan amount will remain unchanged.

Affordability changes

The mutual said that the interest rate would impact the maximum loan that a customer could borrow, and the affordability calculator would be updated on 16 June.

The lender brought out the product in May aimed at helping renters get onto the property ladder without the Bank of Mum and Dad or guarantors.

The product is a five-year fixed rate term with rates priced 5.49 per cent for a maximum term of 35 years.

Eligible tenants can access between 95 and 100 per cent LTV, comes with a maximum loan size of £600,000, and applicants can have no missed payments on debts or credit commitments in the last six months.

There are no fees and subject to affordability and credit score there must also be evidence of 12 months of a good track record of rental payments.

The lender added that it would make sure monthly mortgage payments were not more than the average of their last six months rental costs paid.

The product has been welcomed by brokers, who said that it could help a specific cohort of first-time buyers.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.