You are here: Home - News -

News

Adam Evetts to takeover as Tipton and Coseley CEO as Richard Newton steps down

by: Noora Ismail
  • 15/06/2023
  • 0
Adam Evetts to takeover as Tipton and Coseley CEO as Richard Newton steps down
Richard Newton (pictured) is to step down as CEO of Tipton and Coseley Building Society early next year after a decade in the role and over 32 years at the mutual.

Adam Evetts, currently risk and compliance director at the mutual, will take over as chief executive subject to regulatory approval.

Jeremy Cross, board chair of Tipton and Coseley Building Society, said: “After 32 years exemplary service, the board was naturally disappointed to hear of Richard’s decision to step down as chief executive of the society, but fully understand that it is an entirely personal decision on Richard’s part.

“Richard leaves us with the society in robust financial health – with strong capital, strong liquidity, an ambitious business plan, and a great team in place to deliver for our members. We are grateful to Richard for his years of service – and most recently for leading us through the challenges of Covid.”

Newton added: “Having been with the society for most of my career this was a tough decision, but from a personal perspective I believe the timing is right and this will allow me to pursue new and different opportunities with a better work life balance.

“The society is in a strong position, despite the challenging market, with a clear plan to continue the excellent progress of growth and development we have achieved in recent years.”

Evetts said: “It’s an honour and privilege to be appointed to succeed Richard as chief executive and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be leading the society at such an exciting time.

“The mutual model is as relevant now as it has ever been in our 122 year history and I’m committed to making sure we continue to focus on providing value to our members and supporting our local communities.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Noora Ismail

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.