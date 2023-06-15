Just Mortgages urges brokers to engage with community

Brokers are being encouraged by Just Mortgages to provide more support and education for their local communities through mortgage clinics.

In response to the confusion in the wider market coupled with a drop in confidence, Just Mortgages has compiled a bank of resources to support brokers with literature and outreach materials. They are also supporting brokers to finalise plans.

This was move was encouraged by brokers at Just Mortgages who reported success after holding clinics. Brokers have been speaking in community spaces such as churches and village halls, but also visiting hospitals and army bases. Late night clinics have also been offered to those working unsociable hours.

Training and development programmes, mentoring, and compliance support are also available to brokers through Just Mortgages. The nationwide broker has 650 advisers available to advise on a range of circumstances including shared ownership and commercial property.

John Phillips (pictured), national operations director at Just Mortgages said: “While the market is certainly difficult at the moment, there’s no question there’s opportunities still out there for proactive brokers. It comes down to making it happen, rather than waiting for it to. We’re encouraging our brokers to get out into their communities to help people understand the market and what it means for them and their individual circumstances.

“With the ongoing trend of wider financial services leaving the high street and the local community, mortgage clinics provide a fantastic way to connect with local people and provide the necessary information in a place that is convenient to them. Our talented marketing team is ready with a range of assets and support to assist brokers with their plans.”

Richard Spiers, principal mortgage and protection adviser at Black and Golds Mortgages added: “Engaging with the local community should be at the core of your business, at Black and Golds Mortgages much of our success has been driven by the customer base in our local area.

“We positioned ourselves as the local mortgage centre where you can drop in for friendly advice from a local broker who understands the issues people are facing in this difficult climate. Whether it’s getting involved with local schools, events or offering mortgage clinics, reaching out to the community provides an invaluable service and helps grow your business.”