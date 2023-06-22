You are here: Home - News -

News

Clydesdale Bank introduces exclusive and new customer deals along with rate rises

  • 22/06/2023
Clydesdale Bank has brought out exclusive fixed rates and new customer deals and increased residential and buy-to-let rates by as much as 0.4 per cent.

The lender is releasing exclusive fixed rates between 65 and 75 per cent LTV for loans between £1m and £2m, with rates starting from 5.3 per cent.

It is also bringing out an exclusive remortgage fixed rate between 75 and 80 per cent LTV with £500 cashback beginning from 5.28 per cent.

On the new customer side, the lender said it was releasing full capital and interest fixed rates between 85 and 90 per cent LTV starting from 5.5 per cent.

It is also adding interest-only fixed rates between 65 and 80 per cent LTV priced from 5.45 per cent.

Clydesdale Bank is also bringing out a 65 to 85 per cent LTV fixed rates for loans over £1m with rates beginning from 5.5 per cent. Professional deals between 85 and 95 per cent LTV also start from 5.5 per cent.

Buy-to-let deals between 60 and 80 per cent LTV have been added to its new customer range, with rates beginning from 5.57 per cent.

The lender added that all residential and buy-to-let fixed rates will go up by around 0.4 per cent.

 

