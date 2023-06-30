You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 30/06/2023

  • 30/06/2023
The mortgage charter and its associated measures to support struggling borrowers dominated the most read this week.

Around 85 per cent of lenders have signed the government charter, with measures including being able to contact a lender without it impacting their credit file and ability to extend mortgage term or switch to interest-only deals to lower payments.

Mortgage rates continuing to climb and the impact on borrower behaviour were also among the most read.

 

Majority of UK lenders sign government mortgage charter

 

Nationwide updates rate switch cancellation policy

 

Homeowners could be hit with £14k bill to improve EPC rating

Mortgage rates escalate with two-year fixed rates hit hardest – Rightmove

 

Borrowers picking mortgage products ‘with view to binning them later’ ‒ analysis

 

Over a million at risk of insolvency this year due to rate hikes

 

Lenders will offer 12-month grace period before repossessions – reports

 

Letting agent jailed over £138k fraud

 

Nationwide to up fixed and tracker rates; BOI withdraws bespoke resi rates ‒ round-up

One in five landlords will spend over £500k to meet upcoming EPC standards

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

