Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 30/06/2023

Around 85 per cent of lenders have signed the government charter, with measures including being able to contact a lender without it impacting their credit file and ability to extend mortgage term or switch to interest-only deals to lower payments.
Mortgage rates continuing to climb and the impact on borrower behaviour were also among the most read.
Homeowners could be hit with £14k bill to improve EPC rating
Mortgage rates escalate with two-year fixed rates hit hardest – Rightmove
Borrowers picking mortgage products ‘with view to binning them later’ ‒ analysis
Over a million at risk of insolvency this year due to rate hikes
Lenders will offer 12-month grace period before repossessions – reports
Nationwide to up fixed and tracker rates; BOI withdraws bespoke resi rates ‒ round-up
One in five landlords will spend over £500k to meet upcoming EPC standards