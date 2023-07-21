You are here: Home - News -

Keystone Property Finance to cut rates by 0.65 per cent

  21/07/2023
Specialist lender Keystone Property Finance will reduce its rates by up to 0.65 per cent from tomorrow, citing a reduction in inflation and swap rates.

In a broker note, the lender said that to access current rates, a full mortgage application and application fee must be submitted by 11:59pm today.

The firm continued: “It is important to us a specialist lender that we make changes to our products as soon as we can to ensure we are always offering our brokers the best possible rates.”

Keystone Property Finance is the latest lender to cut rates this week, with Gen H, LiveMore and MPowered Mortgages making reductions.

Mortgage pricing showed a slight decrease earlier this week following a fall in inflation, but brokers said that it shouldn’t be seen as indicative of a widespread downward movement in pricing.

 

