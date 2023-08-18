You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 18/08/2023

  • 18/08/2023
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 18/08/2023
Mortgage lenders, including Paragon, Barclays and Natwest, cutting mortgage rates across the board proved of interest to readers this week.

Inflation and wage figures, along with conditional selling and the lull in activity in August were among most read this week.

Falling interest-only mortgage figures and The Co-operative Bank signing an agreement to buy Sainsbury Bank’s mortgage portfolio also ranked highly on most read.

 

Paragon cut two-year fixed rates

 

Lenders ‘fighting for market position’ as Barclays cuts mortgage rates

 

Mortgage broker Koodoo develops AI tool which can pass CeMAP

 

Fewer than one million interest-only mortgages outstanding

 

Brokers welcome ‘dead’ August as chance to recharge before market returns ‒ analysis

 

Brokers warn conditional selling becoming more prevalent as Connells under fire

 

Falling house prices prompt some homeowners to pick product transfers – analysis

 

Record wage growth and sticky inflation could push Bank of England base rate beyond 5.5 per cent

 

The Co-operative Bank agrees to buy Sainsbury’s Bank mortgage portfolio

Natwest to lower select rates by up to 0.45 per cent

 

