OMS adds L&G Mortgage Club to panel

One Mortgage System (OMS) has added Legal and General Mortgage Club to its panel, allowing club members to access the OMS platform at a discounted rate.

OMS has also been integrated into Legal and General’s Ignite, the firm’s complete mortgage research and sourcing platform.

Legal and General’s Ignite brings together criteria, integrated affordability calculators, product sourcing and a property checking tool.

OMS is an end-to-end CRM system that covers areas like residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial, and protection.

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director at OMS, said: “The breadth of offerings across Legal and General Mortgage Club, combined with our innovative tech tools offers a strong proposition for brokers, so we are confident that this integration will add real value for all involved.

“This is an extremely exciting chapter for our business. Partnerships with such leading players in the intermediary mortgage market will allow us to deliver on our ambitious growth plans and innovations in the pipeline.”

Zara Bray, head of broker and propositions at Legal and General Mortgage Club, added: “Providing advisers with access to technology is of the utmost importance to us.

“We have taken our commitment to digitisation to the next level by creating a dedicated technology division within Legal and General Mortgage Services, and Legal and General Mortgage Club is proud to distribute these solutions to our members. When great technology tools are combined with human expertise, we can save advisers time, improve customer outcomes, and transform the efficiency of the industry.”