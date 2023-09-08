Virgin Money reduces residential rates

Virgin Money has lowered rates on residential purchase deals across all loan to value (LTV) tiers by up to 0.69 per cent.

The lender has reduced two and five-year fixed rates purchase exclusives with free valuation and £1,295 fee between 65 and 90 per cent LTV.

This includes its two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV which has gone down by 0.12 per cent to 5.65 per cent and its 75 per cent LTV which has gone down by the same amount to 5.7 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.1 per cent to 5.13 per cent and at 90 per cent LTV the rate has fallen by 0.14 per cent to 5.46 per cent.

Virgin Money has cut purchase exclusives with free valuation, £1,000 cashback and £495 fee. Its two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV has gone down by 0.16 per cent to 6.44 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate has decreased by 0.14 per cent to 5.49 per cent.

On the purchase fixed rate fee-saver side, pricing has been cut by up to 0.69 per cent. This includes it two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV which is now priced at 5.99 per cent.

Virgin Money has also cut rates and remortgage exclusives by up to 0.15 per cent.

The lender has reduced its two-year fixed remortgage exclusive with free valuation, free legals and £995 fee at 60 per cent LTV by 0.1 per cent to 5.8 per cent.

Its two-year fixed ate fee-save at 60 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.15 per cent to 6.18 per cent.

Selected purchase and remortgage fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.31 per cent with rates now beginning from 5.18 per cent.

Selected buy-to-let fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.24 per cent with rates starting from 5.38 per cent.

Selected product transfer fixed rates have been decreased by up to 0.44 per cent, rates now from 5.18 per cent.