Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries hires Powell as national sales manager

Rhys Powell (pictured) has been made national sales manager at Bank of Ireland UK for its intermediary mortgage business.

Powell joined the bank last year as national account manager. He has more than 14 years of experience in the financial services sector.

Prior to joining Bank of Ireland UK, he was at Twenty7Tec for more than a year where he started as relationship development manager, before moving to the role of national account manager.

Powell worked for Natwest for over three years as field business development manager and before that worked at TSB, rising to business development manager.

Alan Longhorn, head of sales, distribution and marketing at Bank of Ireland UK, said: “I’m delighted to see Rhys appointed to this role. Rhys brings a wealth of experience in intermediary engagement from his previous role, which coupled with his significant knowledge of the financial services sector will ensure he is well placed to support our intermediary partners.”