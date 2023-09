The annual Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) dinner was held at The Marriott Grosvenor in London last night, with advisers and lenders coming together for the esteemed event.

The evening opened with a speech from chair Jeremy Duncombe, and Lord Kim Darroch was the guest speaker who treated attendees to accounts of his experiences as a political adviser in both the UK and US.

Guests also pooled together to raise money for the night’s charity NSPCC.

Here is the evening in pictures: