YBS brings out sub-five per cent mortgage and cuts rates

  • 15/09/2023
YBS brings out sub-five per cent mortgage and cuts rates
Yorkshire Building Society has launched its sub-five per cent five-yea fixed rate since June and reduced rates across its range.

The changes will come into force from 18 September, with rate cuts of up to 0.46 per cent applying to select products.

Its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) is 4.99 per cent with £1,495 fee. The purchase version comes with free standard valuation and remortgage is subject to free valuation and remortgage legal service.

The lender’s five-year fixed purchase rate at 85 per cent LTV is 5.24 per cent with £1,295 fee and free standard valuation.

The firm’s five-year fixed rate for remortgage at 85 per cent LTV is priced at 5.29 per cent. It also comes with a £1.495 fee, free standard valuation and free remortgage legal service.

Its two-year fixed purchase rate at 95 per cent LTV is 6.19 per cent with £1,495 fee and free standard valuation.

Ben Merritt (pictured), director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Throughout the interest rate volatility of recent months, we’ve consistently endeavoured to seize every opportunity to pass on value to hard-pressed borrowers.

“This week, favourable market swap rates presented just such a window to reduce our mortgage costs, and offer the greatest incentive to those people who typically struggle the most, those with the lowest deposits to put down, including first-time buyers.”

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “It’s great to see such competitive deals launched by Yorkshire Building Society. Borrowers looking for a new low-rate mortgage will find the sub-five per cent five-year fixed deal is the lowest rate available in its sector.

“The incentive packages available across all the new deals today may also be popular with borrowers looking to save on the upfront cost of their mortgage.”

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.