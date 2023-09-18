HSBC cuts resi and BTL rates; Gen H lowers pricing – round-up

HSBC has lowered residential rates by as much as 0.25 per cent and buy-to-let rates have been cut by around 0.3 per cent.

The lender announced it would be making changes on Friday, but they came into force today.

HSBC has also extended its £350 cashback offering to three-year fixed rates.

Within its residential purchase range, its two-year fixed rate with £99 fee at 60 per cent LTV with £250 cashback has fallen by 0.18 per cent to 5.71 per cent.

Its three-year fixed rate with £999 fee and £350 cashback has fallen by 0.06 per cent to 5.63 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.07 per cent to 5.09 per cent and its no-fee five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.14 per cent to 5.55 per cent.

The lender’s remortgage five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.05 per cent to 5.29 per cent and its no-fee two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent TV has gone down by 0.1 per cent to 6.34 per cent.

HSBC’s no-fee five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.2 per cent to 5.69 per cent.

Gen H cuts rates by up to 0.25 per cent

Gen H has reduced two and three-year fixed rates by up to 0.25 per cent and five-year fixes by up to 0.15 per cent.

The lender’s five-year homebuying bundle rates at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) are priced from 5.74 per cent with £999 fee and 5.8 per cent without fee.

Five-year bundle rates at 90 per cent LTV are 5.63 per cent with £999 fee and 5.69 per cent without fee.

Two-year and three-years rates dropped by up to 25 basis points across all products.

Pete Dockar, Gen H’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are committed to supporting more aspiring buyers, or those who need support due to changing circumstances. Further rate reductions today demonstrate our commitment to having our customers at the heart of what we do.”