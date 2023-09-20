Virgin Money extends PT window to six months

Virgin Money has extended its product transfer window from four to six months, allowing brokers to apply for new rates earlier.

In a note to brokers, the lender said that with this “extra flexibility”, brokers can apply for a customer’s new rate with the lender earlier, which is six months before their current rate matures.

The firm said that there was no change in the application process.

Product transfer windows typically vary between three and six months but more lenders are opting for longer time periods.

Several lenders have increased their product transfer windows in recent months, including Bank of Ireland, The Mortgage Works, Halifax, HSBC and Nationwide.

The Mortgage Charter earlier this year mandated that from 10 July customers approaching the end of a fixed rate deal should have the chance to lock in a deal up to six months beforehand, however, as the wording states up to many lenders have kept their current timeframes.