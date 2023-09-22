You are here: Home - News -

News

Experts predict an end to Bank of England base rate hikes

by: Matthew Browning
  • 22/09/2023
  • 0
Experts predict an end to Bank of England base rate hikes
Yesterday saw the Bank of England pause base rate hikes for the first time since December 2021 and a range of experts believe this marks the end of the fourteen-month hike streak. But many warn homeowners the wait for a much lower rate will be a long one.

Homeowners were given a long-awaited reprieve on mortgage rates and the consensus among financial experts is that the rate will stay at least stay at 5.25 per cent rather than surging any further.

Experts including Paul Dales from Capital Economics think there may finally be some stability with future base rates.

He said: “The surprise decision by the Bank of England to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent probably means that rates are already at their peak.

“We think rates will stay at this peak of 5.25 per cent for longer than the Fed and the ECB, but that when rates are cut in late 2024 they will then be reduced further and faster than widely expected.”

Richard Campo, founder of mortgage advisors Rose Capital Partners also believes the peak may have been reached, which he thinks is good news for future buyers.

He said: “The seemingly endless rate rises from the BoE were causing borrowers to procrastinate on committing to their new remortgage deals and putting off some would-be homebuyers completely.

“This could even bolster house prices as we have seen huge pent-up demand in recent months from people holding buying off until mortgage costs stabilise.”

 

Rates to remain high despite pause on price surge

Despite the upturn in optimism for homeowners, the chief economist for Santander, Frances Haque believes any enthusiasm ought to be tempered, believing “the question now is firmly centred on whether this pause will remain or if another rate rise will be needed in November.”

“Only time and further economic data will tell,” she added.

The vote to approve the 5.25 per cent rate was a tight one, with five of the committee opting to stick with the same rate and four preferring a 0.25 per cent increase.

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, summarised the marginal decision and its impact on households. Like many of her peers, the analyst anticipates the rates will take some time to drop.

She said: “For millions of homeowners who’ve already seen their mortgage payments increase or the half a million facing a hike in the run-up to Christmas, today’s decision will be cold comfort.

“Costs have skyrocketed as ultra-low rates were left in the rear-view mirror and though competition is gradually returning to the mortgage market and the number of products available has increased, those coming off fixed rates are facing a big cost of mortgage shock.”

She concluded: “Markets think the peak has been reached with over 70 per cent anticipating another hold at the next meeting in November. But anyone hoping that the base rate will make a swift return from whence it came is going to be sorely disappointed, as rates are expected to remain high for some time to come.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Matthew Browning

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.