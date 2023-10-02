MPowered appoints new sales director as Hollingworth departs

Emma Hollingworth has left her role as managing director of MPowered Mortgages to take up a new position with another organisation.

Hollingworth joined the lender’s parent company M:Qube as distribution director ahead of its launch in 2020 before being promoted to managing director last year.

She has extensive experience in the mortgage market including roles at Mortgage Advice Bureau and Bluestone Mortgages.

Matt Surridge has been promoted as sales director at MPowered Mortgages.

He has worked for the lender for two years having joined as a key account manager.

Surridge has 20 years of experience in business development roles at Mortgage Brain, Countrywide and Lloyds Banking Group.

He will lead the sales teams across the UK and support existing relationships with brokers as well as develop new ones.

MPowered Mortgages: ‘ Bringing mortgages into the 21st century’

Stuart Cheetham, CEO of MPowered Mortgages, said: “We are delighted that Matt has agreed to take on the role of sales director. Since joining the business, Matt’s experience, dedication and ambition has enabled the firm to move from strength to strength. Matt will continue to use his talent, skills, experience and ambition to grow our business further as we establish ourselves as one of the ‘go to’ prime residential lenders in the UK mortgage market.

“Emma will be greatly missed. Not only has her hard work and commitment helped our business to flourish over the past year, but she has been an absolute pleasure to work alongside with her charisma, charm and generous nature. We truly wish her all the best in her next adventure.”

Surridge (pictured) added: “I’m delighted to be taking on this new role at a time when MPowered Mortgages is leading the way for technological innovation in our industry using the power of AI to speed up and transform the process of getting a mortgage.

“I feel passionately about its goal to bring mortgages into the 21st century using the power of technology and I am excited about the opportunity to grow our reach as one of the leading residential mortgage players in this marketplace.”