Quilter increases share in 360 Dotnet

Financial advice firm Quilter has built on its relationship with 360 Dotnet by increasing its investment of growth capital in the company.

Quilter has been a shareholder in 360 Dotnet since 2015 and uses its CRM platform 360 Lifecycle within its advice network Quilter Financial Planning.

The 360 Lifecycle platform has over 6,000 users who write more than £50bn in mortgages.

Quilter uses the platform to manage its data, advice processes, compliance and payments.

Ozgur Unlu, CEO of 360 Dotnet, said: “Having worked with Quilter we are pleased to continue to support them, and we are proud that 360 is a core CRM Platform within Quilter’s advice business. 360 has embraced their forward-thinking vision which has allowed us to deliver the exceptional service and the software required to be successful in today’s market. We are excited to see Quilter increase their shareholding significantly in our business and what another decade of working together can bring as we enhance our relationship further.”

Steve Gazard, chief distribution officer at Quilter, said: “We aim to be a key business partner with the advice firms we work with, and want to support financial planning firms and their customers to make best use of the opportunities available in digital technology.

We’re pleased to continue to back the team at 360 Dotnet which has developed one of the most exciting and intuitive pieces of software in the mortgage advice market and is now growing strongly in the wealth market.”

Willem van Rooy, M&A director at Quilter, added: “One of the key advantages of aligning with Quilter is the flexibility and capital strength we provide, and this further investment into 360 is a fantastic example of our support for the development of the financial planning profession.”