You are here: Home - News -

News

Quilter increases share in 360 Dotnet

by:
  • 05/10/2023
  • 0
Quilter increases share in 360 Dotnet
Financial advice firm Quilter has built on its relationship with 360 Dotnet by increasing its investment of growth capital in the company.

Quilter has been a shareholder in 360 Dotnet since 2015 and uses its CRM platform 360 Lifecycle within its advice network Quilter Financial Planning. 

The 360 Lifecycle platform has over 6,000 users who write more than £50bn in mortgages. 

Quilter uses the platform to manage its data, advice processes, compliance and payments. 

Ozgur Unlu, CEO of 360 Dotnet, said: “Having worked with Quilter we are pleased to continue to support them, and we are proud that 360 is a core CRM Platform within Quilter’s advice business. 360 has embraced their forward-thinking vision which has allowed us to deliver the exceptional service and the software required to be successful in today’s market. We are excited to see Quilter increase their shareholding significantly in our business and what another decade of working together can bring as we enhance our relationship further.” 

Steve Gazard, chief distribution officer at Quilter, said: “We aim to be a key business partner with the advice firms we work with, and want to support financial planning firms and their customers to make best use of the opportunities available in digital technology.  

We’re pleased to continue to back the team at 360 Dotnet which has developed one of the most exciting and intuitive pieces of software in the mortgage advice market and is now growing strongly in the wealth market.” 

Willem van Rooy, M&A director at Quilter, added: “One of the key advantages of aligning with Quilter is the flexibility and capital strength we provide, and this further investment into 360 is a fantastic example of our support for the development of the financial planning profession.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/