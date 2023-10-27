The Mortgage and Protection Event to feature key growth insights from Mortgage 1st directors

Jon (pictured) and Lisa Stones, managing director and operations director of Mortgage 1st, will be the closing keynote speakers at The Mortgage and Protection Event in Birmingham on 2 November in the business leaders’ session, a new addition to the programme this year.
Both will discuss how they have grown the firm to a company of over 70 and what they have learnt along the way, offering insight for brokers to take back to their own businesses.
To register please follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-protection-event/?tmpe2023source=videopressrelease