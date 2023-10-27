Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/10/2023

Reports that the government could be considering extending the mortgage guarantee scheme and stamp duty cuts also topped the most read, along with Autumn Statement predictions.
Blogs by Steve Cox of Fleet Mortgages and Bob Hunt of Paradigm on swap rates and the Mortgage Charter were also popular with readers this week.
Govt considers mortgage guarantee extension and stamp duty cuts – reports
Lloyds predicts house price fall of 11 per cent as profits swell
Advisers should be swap rate soothsayers, not market mind readers – Cox
Autumn Statement 2023: the latest predictions and rumours
Natwest boss Alison Rose found to have breached data laws – ICO
Santander’s mortgage book falls by £10bn due to ‘higher funding costs’
Bank of England poised to hold rates after jobs market slowdown
Alexander Hall posts fall in revenue for Q3
Santander to cut new business and product transfer rates and add BTL deals
Don’t let Charter support remove advice from the mortgage process – Hunt