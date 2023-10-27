Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/10/2023

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/10/2023

Reports that the government could be considering extending the mortgage guarantee scheme and stamp duty cuts also topped the most read, along with Autumn Statement predictions.

Blogs by Steve Cox of Fleet Mortgages and Bob Hunt of Paradigm on swap rates and the Mortgage Charter were also popular with readers this week.

 

Govt considers mortgage guarantee extension and stamp duty cuts – reports

 

Lloyds predicts house price fall of 11 per cent as profits swell

 

Advisers should be swap rate soothsayers, not market mind readers – Cox

Autumn Statement 2023: the latest predictions and rumours

Natwest boss Alison Rose found to have breached data laws – ICO

Santander’s mortgage book falls by £10bn due to ‘higher funding costs’

Bank of England poised to hold rates after jobs market slowdown

Alexander Hall posts fall in revenue for Q3

Santander to cut new business and product transfer rates and add BTL deals

Don’t let Charter support remove advice from the mortgage process – Hunt

Related Posts