You are here: Home - News -

News

Advise Wise adds ERC period filter

by:
  • 09/11/2023
  • 0
Advise Wise adds ERC period filter
Later life sourcing platform Advise Wise will now allow advisers to sort and order products by early repayment charge (ERC) period.

The addition is based on members’ feedback.

The feature brings benefits including the improvement of the product sourcing process and time-saving as brokers can compare products based on multiple aspects.

It will also enhance client communication as they can get a better understanding of ERC terms, allowing clients to make more informed decisions and improve client satisfaction.

Benjamin Wells, head of product and development at Advise Wise, said: “Advise Wise is committed to empowering advisers and simplifying the financial advisory process. With the introduction of the ERC length sorting feature, we are taking a significant step towards achieving this goal.”

He continued: “ERC length has become more of an advice consideration with higher rates and possibilities to repay, we’ve listened to our members feedback and introduced this feature to simplify and improve their produce sourcing, enabling them to offer more personalised and efficient advice.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.