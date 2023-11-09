Advise Wise adds ERC period filter

Later life sourcing platform Advise Wise will now allow advisers to sort and order products by early repayment charge (ERC) period.

The addition is based on members’ feedback.

The feature brings benefits including the improvement of the product sourcing process and time-saving as brokers can compare products based on multiple aspects.

It will also enhance client communication as they can get a better understanding of ERC terms, allowing clients to make more informed decisions and improve client satisfaction.

Benjamin Wells, head of product and development at Advise Wise, said: “Advise Wise is committed to empowering advisers and simplifying the financial advisory process. With the introduction of the ERC length sorting feature, we are taking a significant step towards achieving this goal.”

He continued: “ERC length has become more of an advice consideration with higher rates and possibilities to repay, we’ve listened to our members feedback and introduced this feature to simplify and improve their produce sourcing, enabling them to offer more personalised and efficient advice.”