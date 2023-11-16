You are here: Home - News -

Zephyr Homeloans adds two-year fixed rate deal and cuts rates

by:
  • 16/11/2023
  • 0
Specialist buy-to-let lender Zephyr Homeloans has brought out a two-year fixed rate deal and lowered rates across its fixed rate mortgage products.

The lender has added a two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) at 5.35 per cent for standard properties with an EPC rating between A and C.

For properties with EPC rating of D or E the rate stands at 5.65 per cent.

The firm is also offering a two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV for houses in multiple occupancy (HMO) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUB) with a rate of 5.55 per cent for EPC rating between A and C.

For HMO and MUBs with an EPC rating of D and E, there is a rate of 5.65 per cent.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate is 5.95 per cent at 65 per cent LTV for properties with an EPC rating between A and C.

This increases to 6.05 per cent for properties with an EPC rating of D or E.

The firm’s lifetime tracker mortgage is 6.94 per cent at 65 per cent LTV between EPC rating A and C, and 7.04 per cent for EPC rating D or E.

Paul Fryers (pictured), managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “Despite the latest pause in interest rate rises, landlords are still experiencing general inflationary costs in the current economic climate.

“By lowering our lending rates across the board, we’re continuing to enable brokers to support their landlord BTL customers’ needs.”

