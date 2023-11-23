Air strikes partnerships with OMS and New Leaf Distribution

Later life lending specialist Air has announced two separate agreements with its Air Sourcing platform.

CRM platform One Mortgage System (OMS) has completed a full API integration with Air Sourcing allowing users to key information without having to leave the system or re-enter data.

Air Sourcing was recently updated to offer vulnerability assessment tools through WriteRoute and it launched its Navigator Tool to speed up affordability assessments.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, said: “There is strong level of synergy between the OMS and Air Sourcing platforms in terms of the level of expertise and market experience behind the technology and our dual ability to deliver a variety of solutions in a fast, efficient and compliant manner.

“As a platform in its own right, Air Sourcing provides the ability to identify the most suitable and best value product first time, every time and generates an avenue which users who are fully qualified to offer later lending advice can benefit greatly from.

“Our highly configurable platform will allow firms to diversify into other product areas such as later life lending, so this is an integration which represents yet another important forward stride in our journey to arm OMS users with seamless links into all corners of the mortgage market and in fully supporting the advice process how and where we can.”

Mike Taylor, managing director of Air, added: “Partnering with the OMS platform was an easy decision, and that’s because our company values are singularly aligned to a shared purpose: encouraging later-life lenders to take full advantage of cutting-edge mortgage technology to deliver efficient, tailored and compliant outcomes for their customers.

“In the aftermath of the latest FCA review, and the not-long-passed Consumer Duty deadline, we’re dedicated to equipping our sector to rise to the challenge and continue the good work already done to improve customer outcomes.”

New Leaf Distribution partnership

Air has also entered an agreement with New Leaf Distribution to give its members access to its online adviser support system WriteRoute.

New Leaf Distribution was one of the first networks to trial the technology and has been using the tool since.

The network will also open its Air Sourcing Navigator Tool up to its members.

Paul Glynn (pictured), CEO at Air, said: “At Air, we are dedicated to supporting advisers by developing the most intuitive and cutting-edge technology tools to facilitate more comprehensive customer conversations. Our partnership with New Leaf Distribution is the latest step in our long-term strategy to equip all advisers with the best tools on the market.

“Our WriteRoute and Navigator tools are designed to help advisers match customers to a wide range of affordable product options that are tailored to the customer’s individual needs. As our partnership evolves, we look forward to tweaking our offering in line with shifting market conditions to ensure advisers can streamline processes and focus on doing what they do best: delivering excellent outcomes for their clients.”

Mark Hobbs, principal and founder at New Leaf Distribution, added: “Following the recent FCA review of the later life lending sector, it’s vital that advisers can access the most advanced technology possible – and New Leaf Distribution is dedicated to making that happen.”