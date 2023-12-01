Natwest cuts existing customer rates; TSB reduces rates – round-up

In its resident range, two-year fixed rate switcher products between 60 and 100 per cent loan to value (LTV) have fallen by up to 0.22 per cent.

The largest decrease was for its two-year fixed rate switcher product at 60 per cent LTV with £495 fee which has gone from 5.3 per cent to 5.08 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate switcher at 60 per cent LTV with £995 fee has gone down from 5.19 per cent to 4.98 per cent.

Five-year fixed rate switcher products up to 90 per cent LTV have fallen by up to 0.22 per cent. An example includes its five-year fixed rate switcher at 85 per cent LTV with no fee which has fallen from 5.55 per cent to 5.44 per cent.

In its buy-to-let range, two-year fixed rate switcher deals up to 90 per cent LTV have fallen by around 0.32 per cent. For instance, its two-year fixed rate switcher at 60 per cent LTV with no fee has gone down from 6.21 per cent to 5.89 per cent.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate switcher products up to 75 per cent LTV have decreased up to 0.4 per cent. Its deal at 60 per cent LTV with £995 fee has fallen by 5.24 per cent to 4.84 per cent.

TSB lowers rates

TSB has cut residential, buy-to-let, product transfer and additional borrowing products by up to 0.45 per cent from today.

Within its residential range, two, three and five-year fixed remortgage rates have been reduced by up to 0.35 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, product end dates move out to the end of April and two and five-year fixed house purchase and remortgage rates have fallen by up to 0.3 per cent.

Product transfer and additional borrowing end dates have also been moved out to the end of April, and buy-to-let two and five-year fixed rates have decreased by up to 0.3 per cent and residential two, three, five and 10-year fixed rates have gone down by up to 0.45 per cent.