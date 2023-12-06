Over a quarter of landlords plan to grow portfolio next year

Around 26 per cent of landlords are planning to increase the size of their property portfolios in the next year, according to research.

A survey from Butterfield Mortgages, which collated views from 2,000 UK adults, found that one in 14 plan to sell up.

Around 67 per cent said they plan to keep their portfolios at the same size that they currently are.

Almost half of those surveyed said that the rise in interest rates was a challenge for them managing their property investments.

Just over a third of landlord said they had increased their tenants rent and 62 per cent said they felt uncomfortable doing so when many tenants were facing heightened cost of living challenges.

However, 69 per cent said that they planned to up rents in the coming year.

Alpa Bhakta, CEO of Butterfield Mortgages, said: “For the best part of a decade, speculation has been rife that landlords will quit the buy-to-let market in their thousands.

“However, our data is the latest to challenge such predictions, showing that the vast majority of private landlords remain committed to either maintaining or growing the size of their property portfolios. It underlines the enduring appeal of buy to let as an asset class, even despite added costs and regulatory complications for many.”