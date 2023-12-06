TSB brings out FTB range

TSB has launched a first-time buyer range which will allow borrowers to move automatically onto a follow-on tracker rate that is lower than the lender’s current homeowner variable rate after the fixed period ends.

The lender said that this means that the total amount payable during the mortgage term will be reduced.

Rates in the range begin from 4.64 per cent to include two, three and five-year fixed rates along with a two-year tracker products. A £995 fee applies to some products and products go up to 60 per loan to value (LTV).

Research from the lender, which surveyed 2,187 adults with 820 rent or live in rent-free accommodation, showed that over a third who were not homeowners said that they do not expect to buy a home at any point in the future.

Only 29 per cent said they expected to become homeowners within the next five years.

Nearly half cited property prices as an obstacle, a third pointed to saving enough for a deposit and a further third pointed to not earning enough to qualify for a mortgage.

Deby Herring, head of mortgages at TSB, said: “Whilst the levelling out of prices might be good for first-time buyers, it isn’t just the cost of housing holding them back. There is a range of other factors making it hard for them to take their first step.

“At TSB we’re keen to provide support where we can, and our new first-time buyer mortgages will give customers greater flexibility when taking out their first mortgage”.