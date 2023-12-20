Gen H lowers rates to include sub-four per cent mortgages

Fintech mortgage lender Gen H has lowered rates across its range and brought out a sub-four per cent homebuying bundle product.

The mortgage rate changes will come into force on 21 December at 8:30pm.

The lender has released a five-year 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) fee-free homebuying bundle product priced at 3.94 per cent and its five-year fee version at the same LTV tier is 3.99 per cent.

The homebuying bundle includes in-house conveyancing service, discounted mortgage rate and free valuation on the property being purchased.

The firm’s five-year rates on with-fee products up to and including 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) are all below five per cent

Reductions of up to 0.15 per cent have been made across all other products.

Pete Dockar (pictured), chief commercial officer at Gen H, said: “2023 started with a bang at Gen H, when we were the cheapest residential lender in market. I’m delighted to end the year in much the same way.

“Our mission is to help more aspiring buyers access the life-changing milestone that is homeownership, and we hope these rates will be a welcome gift to many this holiday season. We want people to believe that homeownership isn’t out of reach for them – and our job won’t be done until this is true for everyone.”