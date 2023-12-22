You are here: Home - News -

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from the Mortgage Solutions team

  • 22/12/2023
With 2023 coming to a close we wanted to extend our warmest thanks to all our readers and wish you all a fun and relaxing festive break.

This year has not been easy, it has had its ups and downs, making the break even more important for brokers, lenders and everyone who works in the mortgage industry to take a well-deserved breather.

While it has been a rollercoaster year, it has been an honour to host you at events, report on key industry happenings and be a forum for debate and discussion, perhaps even more due so to the volatility of the market this year.

We have put together our most read stories for the year, along with a selection of our most popular blogs and analyses, as well as some more whimsical pieces on what brokers would want from Santa and the mortgage market, 12 days of Christmas edition to keep you entertained over the festive period.

Best wishes from everyone here at AE3 Media and bring on 2024. See you 2 January.

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

