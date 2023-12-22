You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 mortgage broker commentary stories of 2023

by:
  • 22/12/2023
  • 0
Top 10 mortgage broker commentary stories of 2023
Being on the coal face is the only way to truly know what is happening in the mortgage sector and observations from advisers are always of great significance.

Here are the most read analysis stories of 2023, featuring the opinions of mortgage professionals. Thank you to all those who come forward to share their views for this publication. 

 

Mortgage payments through salary sacrifice a ‘good idea’ for those with no unsecured debt – analysis

 

Mortgage rates have ‘bottomed out’, says Rose Capital Partners founder

 

Experts’ predictions on Thursday’s base rate decision – analysis

 

The return of short-notice mortgage withdrawals is creating panic among brokers – analysis

 

Borrowers picking mortgage products ‘with view to binning them later’ ‒ analysis

 

Return of the 100 per cent LTV mortgage a blessing, not a curse, for FTBs ‒ analysis

 

BTL issues could open door for first-time buyers ‒ analysis

 

Falling house prices prompt some homeowners to pick product transfers – analysis

 

Brokers bemoan Lewis influence as customers turn to TV pundits – analysis

 

Rate switch cancellation will become more ‘common’ increasing broker and lender workloads ‒ analysis

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.