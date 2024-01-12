Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/01/2024

Lenders continued to lower rates with Halifax, Santander, Barclays, Virgin Money and Accord Mortgages among those making changes this week.

An exclusive that fee-free national broker L&C supported over £13.2bn of mortgage applications in 2023 and completed around £10.3bn in mortgage business in 2023 caught readers’ eyes.

News that also piqued readers’ interest included Lloyds Banking Group’s head of housing and sustainability Andy Mason announcing that he would be retiring in April, an analysis on the speed of rate changes and an insightful write-up of our latest DIFF podcast on the experience of being a woman in financial services.