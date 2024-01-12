You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/01/2024

  • 12/01/2024
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/01/2024
Lenders continued to lower rates with Halifax, Santander, Barclays, Virgin Money and Accord Mortgages among those making changes this week.

An exclusive that fee-free national broker L&C supported over £13.2bn of mortgage applications in 2023 and completed around £10.3bn in mortgage business in 2023 caught readers’ eyes.

News that also piqued readers’ interest included Lloyds Banking Group’s head of housing and sustainability Andy Mason announcing that he would be retiring in April, an analysis on the speed of rate changes and an insightful write-up of our latest DIFF podcast on the experience of being a woman in financial services.

 

Halifax reduces rates by 0.45 per cent

Exclusive: L&C completes over £10bn in mortgage business in 2023

 

Lloyds Banking Group’s Mason to retire

 

Brokers admit speed of mortgage rate changes is ‘overwhelming’ ‒ analysis

 

Santander brings in sub-four per cent rates

 

Counselling, sexuality and race; being a woman in financial services – DIFF podcast

 

Barclays reduces rates by up to 50bps

 

Brokerage CLS Money makes strategic promotions

 

Virgin Money launches professional range

 

Accord Mortgages makes additional rate cuts

 

 

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

