Nationwide and TMW bring out service to highlight customers’ ‘additional support needs’

Nationwide and The Mortgage Works (TMW) has launched a service to allow brokers to signal when a new or existing mortgage customer or landlord has “additional support needs”.

The lenders have also brought out a range of extra information and guidance on vulnerable customers, which is on both companies’ intermediary pages.

Brokers can highlight additional support needs by alerting Nationwide or TMW directly about specific needs or they can share it through the Experian Support Hub, which means multiple organisations can be notified about vulnerabilities at the same time.

Customers can share information via the Experian Support Hub, which provides the added benefit of being able to notify a number of organisations about vulnerabilities in one go.

Ian Andrew, Nationwide’s director of intermediary relationships, said: “We know some of our customers and landlords will have vulnerabilities that require tailored support from us, and intermediaries will often be aware of that information first.

“We want to make the process of notifying us as easy as possible for brokers, so they can alert us to any important information needed to support customers, which is why we’re launching this service alongside new in-depth guidance. We know this is something brokers have been asking for and it’s another example of us responding to their feedback.”