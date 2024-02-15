Bevan Money hires Freedom Finance’s Brodie as CEO

Bevan Money, an aspiring bank for public sector workers, has appointed Brian Brodie (pictured) as its chief executive.

Former chief executive, Mel Lane, will take on the role as deputy CEO and chief customer experience officer.

Brodie joins from Freedom Finance, where he worked for eight years, firstly as group CEO then chairperson. He also worked as a part-time senior adviser at Pollen Street Capital for nearly two years.

Brodie has also worked at Virgin Money, Royal Bank of Scotland and HML in director roles.

He was recruited following a partnership between Bevan Money and talent firm ZRG Partners to manage its senior hires.

Bevan Money is in the process of acquiring its banking licence and submitted its application last year.

The business plans to provide mortgages for public sector workers and aims to fund this through retail deposits. Bevan Money expects to sell its mortgages exclusively through intermediaries.

Lane said: “I’ve drafted scores of documents, attended similar numbers of meetings, worried, obsessed and agonised at every stage of getting Bevan Money from a conceptual possibility to a point where we are now, at an advanced stage of the application process for a banking licence, with the funding we need to transform the concept into reality. Throughout this long process, I’ve chosen people to join me, run many months of procurements, racked up weeks of market research and inched forward – because I believe in Bevan Money.

“What we need at Bevan now is a highly experienced, knowledgeable chief executive to lead us forward into full authorisation, launch and profitability, and I’m delighted to confirm that our board has selected Brian Brodie to be Bevan’s CEO. I feel like I’m handing over a loved, nurtured and cosseted infant into the competent hands of an experienced parent. In Brian, I can see someone I can work for and with, and I welcome him warmly into the Bevan family.”

Brodie added: “I’m delighted and honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Bevan Money through the final stages of regulatory authorisation. Mel has done an incredible job and has secured the necessary funding to allow the business to move to mobilisation in due course. Our focus will always be on supporting public sector employees who want to get on the housing ladder or who want a more fulfilling retirement.

“We all stood on our doorsteps and applauded our key workers during Covid, and at Bevan we are determined to convert this positivity into tangible and meaningful change. I know that everyone in the business has a passion to make this a reality, and I’m sure this journey will be special for everyone involved.”