You are here: Home - News -

News

Bevan Money hires Freedom Finance’s Brodie as CEO

by:
  • 15/02/2024
  • 0
Bevan Money hires Freedom Finance’s Brodie as CEO
Bevan Money, an aspiring bank for public sector workers, has appointed Brian Brodie (pictured) as its chief executive.

Former chief executive, Mel Lane, will take on the role as deputy CEO and chief customer experience officer. 

Brodie joins from Freedom Finance, where he worked for eight years, firstly as group CEO then chairperson. He also worked as a part-time senior adviser at Pollen Street Capital for nearly two years. 

Brodie has also worked at Virgin Money, Royal Bank of Scotland and HML in director roles. 

He was recruited following a partnership between Bevan Money and talent firm ZRG Partners to manage its senior hires. 

Bevan Money is in the process of acquiring its banking licence and submitted its application last year.

The business plans to provide mortgages for public sector workers and aims to fund this through retail deposits. Bevan Money expects to sell its mortgages exclusively through intermediaries. 

Lane said: “I’ve drafted scores of documents, attended similar numbers of meetings, worried, obsessed and agonised at every stage of getting Bevan Money from a conceptual possibility to a point where we are now, at an advanced stage of the application process for a banking licence, with the funding we need to transform the concept into reality. Throughout this long process, I’ve chosen people to join me, run many months of procurements, racked up weeks of market research and inched forward – because I believe in Bevan Money. 

“What we need at Bevan now is a highly experienced, knowledgeable chief executive to lead us forward into full authorisation, launch and profitability, and I’m delighted to confirm that our board has selected Brian Brodie to be Bevan’s CEO. I feel like I’m handing over a loved, nurtured and cosseted infant into the competent hands of an experienced parent. In Brian, I can see someone I can work for and with, and I welcome him warmly into the Bevan family.” 

Brodie added: “I’m delighted and honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Bevan Money through the final stages of regulatory authorisation. Mel has done an incredible job and has secured the necessary funding to allow the business to move to mobilisation in due course. Our focus will always be on supporting public sector employees who want to get on the housing ladder or who want a more fulfilling retirement.

“We all stood on our doorsteps and applauded our key workers during Covid, and at Bevan we are determined to convert this positivity into tangible and meaningful change. I know that everyone in the business has a passion to make this a reality, and I’m sure this journey will be special for everyone involved.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.