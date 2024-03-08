You are here: Home - News -

Natwest makes branches Safe Spaces for abuse victims

by:
  • 08/03/2024
Natwest will offer Safe Spaces to people experiencing economic and domestic abuse in over 360 branches.

Safe Spaces were launched by domestic abuse charity Hestia as part of the UK Say No More campaign and are selected locations that anyone experiencing economic and domestic abuse can use.

People can ask a member of staff to use a space and they will have access to a private room to help them.

They can also have access to a phone if needed and opportunity to discreetly contact family, friends or specialist support.

Branch support staff at Natwest – which could soon undergo a retail sale – have all received specialist training on Safe Spaces and domestic abuse awareness.

UK Say No More Week was launched by Hestia to raise awareness for domestic abuse and sexual violence in the UK. It offers open-source tools and resources for individuals and organisations.

Raghu Narula, managing director of customer engagement and distribution, retail banking at Natwest Group, said: “We know that people from all walks of life can experience economic and domestic abuse. As a bank it’s really important to be playing a part in helping not only our own customers, but people within our communities who need help by providing a Safe Space where they can go and access support safely.”

Patrick Ryan, chief executive at Hestia, said: “Having a safe place to seek support is vital for victims of domestic abuse. One in five people in England and Wales will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime.

“By bringing our Safe Spaces to everyday places like banks and pharmacies, it means that anyone experiencing domestic abuse has the chance to access specialist help and advice, or to call a loved one.”

He continued: “It is fantastic to see more Safe Spaces on our high streets – and we are delighted that [NatWest, Ulster Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland have] partnered with us to ensure that more victims can safely access support. Staff across over 360 branches have participated in our domestic abuse training, and we hope that other organisations will follow their lead.”

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

