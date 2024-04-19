Rosemount appoints Contractor Financial as AR

Mortgage and protection network Rosemount Financial Solutions has brought on Contractor Financial as an appointed representative (AR).

Contractor Financial was established by Billie Davoile (pictured left) and Jo Elwell (pictured right) to offer impartial and tailored financial advice to contractors and self-employed individuals.

Davoile was previously a mortgage adviser at Brookson Financial before setting up her own business BD Financial in 2023.

Jo Elwell, director at Contractor Financial, said: “With over twenty-five years of combined experience, we have developed a deep understanding of the financial challenges and pitfalls contractors experience.

“We have launched Contractor Financial to ensure that contractors have access to the best mortgage rates, employee benefits, pension options, and legal services without facing discrimination due to their unique employment structure.”

She added: “We are excited to work with Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) Ltd as our chosen network. Their independent, whole-of-market proposition across mortgages, protection and wealth aligns with our core values, alongside the bespoke support offered in order to help us grow the business.

“The personal touch and family ethos from Ahmed and the Rosemount team was a determining factor in our decision.”

Ahmed Bawa (pictured centre), CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA) Ltd, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Contractor Financial to Rosemount Financial Solutions. Contractors and the self-employed can face real challenges in securing the right financial products, which is why expert advice is so important for them.

“Billie and Jo have terrific experience supporting these borrowers, and the fact that they have chosen to establish the business as an AR of Rosemount is really encouraging. As a network, we put a lot of work into ensuring that our members have the support they need to deliver the best possible experience to their clients, whether they are start-up or an established advice firm.”

Rosemount Financial Solutions recently brought on Nurture FS as a mortgage advice firm, which was set up by Joela Jency, former head of national accounts at Landbay.