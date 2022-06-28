You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Industry Heroes

Mortgage brokers to take on Three Peaks challenge for charity

  • 28/06/2022
A handful of mortgage professionals are taking on the Three Peaks challenge this week in order to raise money for charity.

The Three Peaks challenge involves climbing Ben Neis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon ‒ the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales respectively ‒ consecutively, with a 24 hour period. In total that means scaling 23 miles of mountain.

The challenge has been organised by James McGregor (pictured), director of Mesa Financial, in order to raise money for Blood Cancer UK. It was inspired by McGregor’s friend Sinead, who was diagnosed with leukemia at the start of this year at the age of 30.

McGregor announced that he was arranging a Three Peaks trip to raise money for Blood Cancer UK on social media, and says he was “pleasantly surprised” when a number of mortgage industry colleagues said they would like to join. 

They include Colin Payne from Chapelgate Private Finance, Zara Yeganeh from Enness Global, and Tom Biffen from Seymours Estate Agents.

The team have set the target of raising £5,000 from their efforts on 1 July, and have so far raised £3,395. You can donate on their Justgiving page.

McGregor has promised to document the whole experience across social channels, and added: “We still have space as we have a 17 seater bus taking us between the mountains so if anyone else fancies joining, then be our guest.”

