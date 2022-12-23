Tipton and Coseley BS raises £6,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

The staff of Tipton and Coseley Building Society have raised £6,600 for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The money has been raised over the course of 2022 through various charity activities such as casual clothes days, raffles and a Bake Off competition. One such activity was an eight-hour spin cycle challenge completed by 16 staff in August where they reached 100km and coincided with the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC) operates and funds three air ambulances covering six Midlands counties including Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire and the West Midlands.

Fazlul Haque (pictured, left), charity committee member at Tipton and Coseley Building Society, said: “This has been another great team effort by the staff at the Tipton who have pulled out all the stops in 2022 to raise much needed money for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

“The helicopters and staff at Midlands Air Ambulance do such as fantastic job helping people in need but without any government support or funding, so we hope this donation will help make a difference.”