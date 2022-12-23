You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Industry Heroes

Tipton and Coseley BS raises £6,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

by:
  • 23/12/2022
  • 0
Tipton and Coseley BS raises £6,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity
The staff of Tipton and Coseley Building Society have raised £6,600 for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The money has been raised over the course of 2022 through various charity activities such as casual clothes days, raffles and a Bake Off competition. One such activity was an eight-hour spin cycle challenge completed by 16 staff in August where they reached 100km and coincided with the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. 

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC) operates and funds three air ambulances covering six Midlands counties including Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire and the West Midlands.   

Fazlul Haque (pictured, left), charity committee member at Tipton and Coseley Building Society, said: “This has been another great team effort by the staff at the Tipton who have pulled out all the stops in 2022 to raise much needed money for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.  

“The helicopters and staff at Midlands Air Ambulance do such as fantastic job helping people in need but without any government support or funding, so we hope this donation will help make a difference.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.