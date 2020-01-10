You are here: Home - News -

Keystone promotes Coole to COO and adds two BDMs

  • 10/01/2020
Keystone promotes Coole to COO and adds two BDMs
Keystone Property Finance has promoted Elise Coole from operations director to chief operating officer following a year in which the lender grew from 14 to 55 employees.

 

In the new role, Coole (pictured) will develop the lender’s proposition, build external relationships and expand buy-to-let (BTL) products and services working alongside Keystone chief executive David Whittaker.

Keystone hired a raft of new people into its pre- and post-offer and sales divisions during 2019. The latest appointments saw two new business development managers (BDMs) come aboard in Mark Grogan and Mark Hindmarsh.

Grogan has racked up more than 35 years’ experience in financial services including nine in the intermediary BTL mortgage market. His most recent role was at Aldermore Bank. In the new role at Keystone, Grogan will support brokers in the North East.

Hindmarsh was most recently a BDM at Uinsure, where he served for 11 years helping brokers with their general insurance needs.

“Elise has played a critical role over the past year in bringing our strategic roadmap to life across all aspects of the business. Her promotion is well-deserved and timely as we enhance our proposition for the new year,” Whittaker said.

“Hiring Grogan and Hindmarsh for the sales team will help us to add as much value as possible for our intermediaries. BDMs are increasingly important in an ever-changing market. By expanding our external sales team, we can reach more brokers face-to-face and tailor our solutions to their needs.

“All three appointments reflect continued investment in expertise to serve customers, challenge high street lenders and simplify complex BTL mortgages for intermediaries and their landlord clients,” Whittaker added.

