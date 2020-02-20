You are here: Home - News -

MAB opens learning facility to welcome ‘new blood’ to mortgage industry

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has opened a learning and development centre near its head office in Derby to keep up with demand from candidates pursuing a career in the mortgage industry.

 

The new MAB learning and development centre will allow up to 20 learners to undertake their courses. It is a two-floor facility and the top floor will be used for course delivery while on the bottom floor, there will be a recording studio to film e-learning packages and tools.  

MAB said the academy played an “integral part” in “bringing new blood” into the wider mortgage sector. 

The existing MAB training academy, which has been running since 2013, has qualified over 300 people to become mortgage and protection advisers. 

David Bedlow, head of learning and development at Mortgage Advice Bureau, manages the UK-wide team to deliver training programmes across its entire distribution.  

He said: “It is very exciting to announce the opening of our new learning and development centre. This is a dedicated facility for our learners and will ensure we continue to develop and improve our offering. 

“We are extremely proud of the MAB learning and development academy, and the role it plays in helping new people to start a career in financial services.” 

Bedlow added: “Due to the popularity of courses, we’ve always held the academy offsite at purpose-built facilities which has impacted on its results in a positive way. This new facility will allow us to do similar with all of our other in-house programmes.”

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

