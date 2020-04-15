Habito enlists Connect to build intermediary portal

Habito has launched an intermediary portal that gives brokers access to its buy-to-let product range and lending criteria and decision in principle (DIP) and mortgage application submission.

The portal has been designed and built following customer and broker research conducted through Habito’s internal distribution network alongside input from Connect for Intermediaries.

The portal’s features include Habito’s ‘Instant Decision’ which allows a broker to check a client’s information against its full credit and affordability policy. They can also run an automated valuation, soft credit check and know your customer (KYC) at the same time.

The portal also provides advisers with automated feedback so that when a customer doesn’t fit into Habito’s policy, it is flagged early on in the process.

For portfolio landlords the brokerage has put together a downloadable ‘Portfolio Checker’ in an aim to reduce the time spent on paperwork.

Martijn van der Heijden (pictured), chief strategy officer at Habito, said: “We’re on a mission to make mortgages easier for all and our origination platform and portal are testament to this. For us, the key to making meaningful improvements is extensive customer research and user testing.

“With this in mind, we made the decision to extend our offer beyond our own brokerage and speak to a network of like-minded brokers to see how automation and innovation could help them better serve their clients.”

Liz Syms, CEO of Connect for Intermediaries, added: “The team at Connect were pleased to be part of helping Habito to develop the system and look forward to assisting with the launch of Habito’s offering to our advisers and clients.”

Habito launched its first range of buy to let mortgages in July 2019 and in November, partnered with Impact Specialist Finance to give adverse clients fee-free advice.

Last week, Dynamo for Intermediaries and Habito teamed up to give the club first access to its buy to let range.