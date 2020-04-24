You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/04/2020

  • 24/04/2020
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/04/2020
This week news was dominated by half of the big six lenders making changes to their mortgage offerings, with HSBC withdrawing 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) deals while Nationwide and Halifax brought maximum lending back to 85 per cent LTV.

Other most read stories took a look at the state of the mortgage market, with news that approvals had dropped significantly, and the suggestion that low interest rates would help the sector to recover once the worst of the pandemic passes.

Halifax and Nationwide relaunch 85 per cent deals

Mortgage rates must be kept low for housing market recovery – Rightmove

Mortgage approvals to drop by 350,000 in 2020 – Knight Frank

HSBC removes 95 per cent LTV deals from sale

Coronavirus will prove tipping point in valuations – Countrywide

‘Challenging a valuation is akin to reinventing the wheel’ – poll results

Taylor Wimpey to reopen building sites

Richard Branson offers to mortgage Caribbean island to save Virgin Atlantic

Landlords ‘preparing for bargain house prices’ after coronavirus

BM Solutions adds PTs for landlords on payment holiday

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

