Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/04/2020

This week news was dominated by half of the big six lenders making changes to their mortgage offerings, with HSBC withdrawing 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) deals while Nationwide and Halifax brought maximum lending back to 85 per cent LTV.

Other most read stories took a look at the state of the mortgage market, with news that approvals had dropped significantly, and the suggestion that low interest rates would help the sector to recover once the worst of the pandemic passes.