You are here: Home - News -

News

UK banks not taking money laundering seriously enough – FCA

by:
  • 24/09/2020
  • 0
UK banks not taking money laundering seriously enough – FCA
The city regulator has accused the UK’s banks and financial institutions of not taking money laundering seriously enough and warned that the point of preventing the crime had “got lost”.

 

Speaking at the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) annual public meeting, director of enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward said banks need to do more to prevent money laundering.

The issue of money laundering has been brought to the fore by a leak of thousands of documents detailing billions of dollars of potential money laundering transactions, with the UK being branded as a “higher risk jurisdiction”.

Steward told reporters after the annual meeting that some institutions saw anti-money laundering (AML) protections as being unnecessary.

“What surprises me still is that there is a view in some quarters that anti-money laundering systems and controls is a lot of money for nothing in return, and it’s a huge bureaucratic exercise in red tape, rather than something which is really important,” he said.

“What that tells me is the point of AML controls somehow got lost and got missing from the challenge – an understanding that this is all about reducing predicate crime of a very serious nature from drug trafficking in this country to global terrorism.

“There’s a reason why we are working with so many other law enforcement agencies on tackling this issue, it’s because there’s so much of it, it really does need to be taken very seriously.

“So I’m not yet sure there is a strong enough unanimous view that this is really serious,” he added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Platform increases new business rates as TSB pulls shared equity mortgages

Platform has increased rates for new customers by up to 0.33 per cent and adjusted rates for existing switching customers.

Close